GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kicked off their regular season on Sunday in Chicago against the rival Bears.

Fans gathered to watch the Packers and the beginning of a new era. Nestor Lopez is from Chicago but says he loves the green and gold.

“I know I was born in Chicago, Cook County but I love the Green Bay Packers. It’s just a vibe, you can never go wrong with the Packers,” said Lopez.

The Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 38 to 20. Bears fan Cherylynn Banister says despite the loss she is still proud of her team.

“It is not rivalry between the Bears and the Packers it is war. It does not matter what the score is we are the same whether we win or whether we lose,” stated Banister.

Lopez plans to support the Packers all season long.

“I purchased three seasonal tickets from my girlfriend’s dad so I’m going to be attending the first home game, the Vikings, and the 49ers,” said Lopez.

The Packers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24th, for their first home game of the regular season.