KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.

A follow-up search of a residence found a firearm that was allegedly stolen during an armed robbery. Authorities provided a picture of the recovered items.

The fentanyl, which police said was the larger bag, was not mixed into another drug. That amount of straight fentanyl was described as ‘shocking’.

Authorities said it is not the only source in town. Police want residents who know of dealers selling in Kenosha to call 262-605-5203.

No additional information was provided.