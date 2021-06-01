‘It’s on’: 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade penciled in for June 12

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The nation’s oldest Flag Day Parade is officially set to return after a one-year hiatus.

Officials say that the parade will be better than ever.

“We’re proud to announce that the Flag Day Parade will be back, bigger and better than ever this year,” says Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The Appleton Flag Day Parade started in June 1950. According to officials, over 50,000 spectators and participants across the state and national make their way to Appleton to witness the parade.

The Parade Grand Marshal, as always, is the United States Flag. This year’s escort to the U.S. Flag is World War II veteran Oliver Lerum. The Theme of the 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade is ‘Home of the Brave’ and honors hometown heroes. 50 healthcare heroes will carry 50 U.S. flags to open the parade.

Other entries in the parade are:

The 2d Marine Division Band

All three Appleton public high school marching bands

Surprise special guests

Many more

The parade starts at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and North Oneida Street.

The event will be broadcasted by Local 5.

More information can be found on the Appleton Flag Day Parade’s Facebook page.