GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — You may not be a huge soccer fan, but having the team play at Lambeau Field is great not only for the sport but also for the area.

“It’s super exciting. Lambeau has never hosted an international match like that,” said Linda Vance, head coach of Green Bay Glory, a pre-professional women’s soccer league.

“I think the history and everything behind Lambeau will draw people to the actual stadium, but I think the game itself will bring in football fans from across the world,” added Vance.

Assistant Head Coach Sarah Hagen is excited to see the game in her backyard.

“Growing up here playing soccer as a youth player, being a Packers fan, just kind of seeing the two sports worlds collide is pretty special,” Hagen told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

This is the second meet-up between the two teams on U.S. territory. It last happened in July 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Having two of the most historic programs, Man City and Bayern Munich, and their respective countries, come to over here to Green Bay, Wisconsin, it’s pretty remarkable that people are going to be able to experience that,” added Hagen.

It’s also turning out to be a learning experience for kids.

“Skill development is huge with any sport but the one thing most kids lack is the strength and the stamina to participate in some of those sports,” said Scotty Smith, owner of Synergy Sports Performance. He trains athletes of all skill levels, including Green Bay Packers.

“I think being able to see that world-class level play, in this stadium, in this setting, with fans from all over is going to be a very unique opportunity,” said Vance.

Visit Green Bay Glory’s website for schedule and ticket information. The first home game of the season is on June 3.