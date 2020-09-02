‘It’s the service’: Green Bay gas station doing special service for community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gene’s Deep Rock Mobil has cornered the market on full service gas stations in Green Bay.

With their unwavering commitment to community, Gene’s has built a loyal following over the years. They have been serving Green Bay and its surrounding areas for decades. The station’s manager, Lee Lemens has been working at Gene’s for 38 years.

“I have some people telling me they’ve been coming here for 40 years. I have people that come from Denmark, New Franken, De Pere, and the west side of Green Bay,” says Lemens.

After a long day at work, Lemens says he goes home with a sense of fulfillment knowing what he is doing everyday is truly helping others.

Gene’s has seen a few owners while in business. Gene became the station’s new owner in the 1950s. He has had an interest in cars since he was a young boy. Gene says the most rewarding feeling of being in the auto business is making his customers happy.

“I have always liked taking care of people and I liked working on cars. When you fix something and the customer really appreciates it. That is really rewarding for me.”

Although the station itself has gone through some changes over the years, the one thing that has remained the same is the employees’ spirit and the need for a full service gas station in Green Bay.

Jordan Antonissen has been working at Gene’s for 3 years. He says his favorite part about the job is helping the customers and building a relationship with them.

“My favorite part is being able to go out and interact with the customers and kind of building that relationship,” says Antonissen.

Gene’s pumps air in the tires and does window washing at no extra charge to customers, but tips are greatly appreciated.