NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – New Holstein’s current mayor is stepping down effective immediately as he cited personal and health reasons as the two factors in the decision.

Mayor Jeff Hebl posted on Facebook that he is stepping down as mayor effective immediately. He said the reason was due to personal and health reasons.

Hebl also said that he is not pursuing a second term as mayor. The decision was made after he and his wife weighed the options. This decision was the only thing that made sense for him and his family, he said.

After over 30 years of public service, 28 years as a police officer, 12 years in the New Holstein Board of Education and 2 years as mayor. It’s time I give my wife and family more of my time. Mayor Jeff Hebl

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.