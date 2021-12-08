‘It’s very hit or miss’: Auto body shops struggle with getting parts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Supply chain issues continue to cause a ripple effect across every industry. The latest victim — your local auto body shop.

“Around five or six months ago, we started to see a lot of issues,” said Ray Vande Velden, owner of MJ Collision Center.

That’s helping keep auto body repair shops across northeast Wisconsin busy.

“It’s all a combination of running out of inventory and not getting inventory restocked and mainly workers in the factories, stuff like that, and the shipping areas,” explained Vande Velden.

The supply chain issues are causing backlogs. Vande Velden is telling people to be patient because the wait could be long.

“It’s very hit or miss,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “One day we’ll order a part and they’re like ‘yep, we have it in stock and we’ll run it right over,’ and the next day you need to order the same part or a similar part and they say it’s on back-order. There’s 1,000 of them on back-order throughout the country.”

Local 5 called multiple body shops on Wednesday. Most of them did not want to go on camera, but did say they are all seeing the same thing — delays.

Add the fact the snow is back, and so are the deer, what is normally a typically busy time for body shops just got busier.

“We have people come in and we’re scheduled four, fix, six weeks out at the moment. Usually, that’s enough time to get everything in, but I warn people that there’s a very good chance there’s an item that could be on back-order,” said Vande Velden.

The best advice – if you need work done, do it now.

“Some days it’s more, some days it’s non-stop estimates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” he said.

Vande Velden adds he has noticed American-made cars have the quickest turn-around time for most parts. He says worker shortages have plagued European factories, which is causing a major delay for those imports.