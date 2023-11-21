KANSASVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin helped remove a driver from a vehicle that rolled over after hitting a tree.

According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, on November 19 around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. The incident happened in the Town of Dover in western Racine County.

When authorities arrived, a vehicle with ‘extensive’ damage was seen off the roadway on its side. The vehicle reportedly hit a tree and there were large tree branches across the roadway.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was removed and sent to a hospital. Authorities say the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.

Emergency responders quickly assessed scene safety and patient injuries, then provided needed services to care for the crash victim and to return the roadway to normal use. Responding personnel worked to expediently extricate the injured and trapped driver. It’s what we do. KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms

No additional information was provided.