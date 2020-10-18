Ivanka Trump returning to Wisconsin Oct. 20

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ivanka Trump will be returning to Wisconsin for the second time in October.

According to the Trump campaign, Ivanka Trump will be visiting Milwaukee on October 20, to participate in a conversation with local supporters.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. shared that during the event, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., Ivanka Trump will be sharing President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with Wisconsinites.

Ahead of her trip to the Badger State, Ivanka Trump said, “Wisconsin’s simple motto of ‘Forward’ fits perfectly with the President’s proven track record to keep moving the country ahead.”

Trump continued, “I’m excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard-working Americans!”

Last week, on October 11, Ivanka Trump visited Brindlewood Barn in Hilbert for the first time to speak with supporters.

