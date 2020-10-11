FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Ivanka Trump to visit Wisconsin, according to Democratic Party of Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ivanka Trump is set to visit Wisconsin, according to a statement released from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

On Sunday morning, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin shared that in response to Ivanka Trump’s upcoming visit to Wisconsin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman was releasing the following statement:

“As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Fox Valley, Wisconsinites are suffering greatly due to Trump’s failed leadership and his continued failures to lead. Even before the pandemic, Trump’s inability to hold China accountable and deliver for Wisconsinites cost us millions of jobs and cratered our economy. Trump exploited taxpayer dollars to give the rich and well-connected, including his family, even more handouts, and nothing they say will change the fact that the president has completely failed Wisconsinites and the American people — and we are going to make that clear on November 3rd when we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.”

The Trump Campaign has not released any information regarding Ivanka Trump’s visit to Wisconsin. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

