WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is combining with the Department of Corrections for a program to help people find better opportunities while serving time.

The Department of Corrections allowed tours of the department’s Bureau of Correctional Enterprises (BCE) Waupun Farm and Dairy.

According to Wes Ray, the director of the Bureau of Correctional Enterprises, BCE has teams working across agriculture, industry, and logistics.

“We have four teams working outside the fence here in Waupun, Waupun Dairy, Waupun Farm, and then our two warehouses, the industry’s distribution center and the Badger State Logistics,” explained Ray.

Inside the fence at the Waupun Correctional Institution, they have teams construct Wisconsin and tribal license plates at its metal stamping industry.

“We make many products, but we have one primary product and that is opportunity,” explained Ray. “We provide opportunities for persons in our care to work, learn, and earn. We help them have those experiences and prepare them to succeed when they return to their families and communities.”

BCE has been extremely successful in getting these inmates rehabilitated. Ray says there is about a daily average of 380 inmate workers and after being released from custody, workers within the program see a 90% rate of employment.

BCE officials also say that 75% of those working within the program do not return to correctional custody.

“Each of those is measurably greater than it is for similar people who don’t work for BCE,” stated Ray. “BCE makes a difference in terms of their employment and succeeding in the community.”

Local 5 News was able to interview some of the workers to talk about their experiences with working for BCE. (Note: Inmate last names have been disclosed to protect the workers’ privacy.)

“I’ve had a good experience here,” said Craig. “I enjoy working here and working with the cows, I mean some people think it’s a little messy but I worked in construction my whole life so being dirty and messy doesn’t matter to me.”

“Being out back and outside the center gives you a sense of being back in the community,” said Bernie. “From what I understand, being in community custody is a little better and a step ahead of being in a minimum security prison.”