ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone cruising the waters near Algoma may have seen a familiar face or two as J.J. Watt and his family were enjoying some time fishing.

Kinns Sport Fishing posted on their Facebook with photos of J.J. and his family reeling in some fish on Lake Michigan.

Photo courtesy of Kinns Sport Fishing

Photo courtesy of Kinns Sport Fishing

Photo courtesy of Kinns Sport Fishing

Watt is from Waukesha, and was recently at the Milwaukee Bucks game.

During the offseason Watt signed with the Arizona Cardinals.