1/9/2024 4:06 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Jack-knifed semi closes part of HWY 33 in central Wisconsin, crews working to clear the roadway

(WFRV) – Motorists planning on taking HWY 33 in central Wisconsin may want to find a different route, as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says part of the highway is closed due to a jack-knifed semi.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, HWY 33 is closed between CTH EF and Friesland Road due to a jack-knifed semi that is stuck. Officials are asking motorists to find a different route for those traveling through that area.

Emergency crews are reportedly on scene and working to clear the roadway. There was no information on if there were any injuries.

Friesland is about 35 miles west of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.