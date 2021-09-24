Jackie Nitschke Center breaks ground on Lyndahl Recovery Home for Women

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday morning, ground broke for the Jackie Nitschke Center’s latest project: the Lyndahl Recovery Home for Women.

“Every since the pandemic started, we definitely [are] needed even more,” says Samantha Belanger, Admissions Coordinator. “The numbers of relapses and overdoses have gone up dramatically.”

The Jackie Nitschke Center (JNC) offers a treatment program.

For many patients, those 28 days are just the beginning.

“After people complete the 28-day program, they’re going back into the community, and still often are looking for a safe, secure, sober place to live,” says Tom Bartel, President of the Board.

That’s the kind of environment the Lyndahl Recovery Home is expected to create.

“They really need that connection with each other and the accountability,” explains Belanger. “They’re spending time with people who are just like them. They’re not alone. They’re going through this together and learning together.”

Eight women will be able to stay at the new home at a time for up to 18 months at a time.

It’s an identical concept to the Cornerstone Recovery Home for Men, which the JNC officially opened just one day earlier.

“An important part of sobriety is providing security and making people feel comfortable in their surroundings and residence,” adds Bartel, “and so at this point, generally gender-segregation, from a recovery standpoint, provides help.”

The new home will be located just down the street from the Cornerstone Home and the rest of the JNC Campus.

“It’s about providing a community of support,” Bartel explains. “Because people need that broader community.”

Construction on the Lyndahl Recovery Home for Women is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks.

JNC officials say they plan on opening the home in Spring 2022.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE JACKIE NITSCHKE CENTER