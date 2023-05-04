GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Jackie Nitschke Center opened another new Recovery Home in Green Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The new location is located on Quincy Street, where they held a ribbon-cutting event. The building is a recovery center for women to help grow and strengthen their road to recovery.

“Sober livings and recovery households, it’s really an imperative service to be offered in the community,” said Jackie Nitschke Center Executive Director Jason Latva. “For someone to have somewhere that they know is safe and supportive, it means a lot to them.”

The Jackie Nitschke Center says people will start moving in over the weekend.