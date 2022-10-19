GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is taking action to help families with recovery as the Jackie Nitschke Recovery Center will be opening a new facility.

The house will be the sixth on the campus and is expected to house up to eight women with addiction.

Generous donations helped the organization get the building established, which in turn, will help them allow more people who are on the waiting list.

“Having more beds in the area available for women is huge,” said Carly Ahlborn, Recovery Home Alumni. “I know when I lived there, people would always ask me ‘do you have openings, what’s going on’ and there is a need for recovery homes in the area.”

Staff members with the center say they expect the location to open in early December.