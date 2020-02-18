1  of  67
UPDATE: Officials close three on-ramps along I-41 in Oshkosh due to jackknifed semi

TUESDAY 2/18/2020 8:22 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are reporting three on-ramps to I-41 in Oshkosh are closed due to a jackknifed semi near Highway 21.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting the ramp from Highway 44 to I-41 northbound is closed as is the on-ramp from 9th Avenue to I-41 northbound. The on-ramp from Omro Road near the accident is also closed.

At this time, the two left lanes of I-41 northbound at Omro Road are blocked. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to clean up the incident.

Original Story: Jackknifed semi causing delays near Oshkosh, motorists asked to find alternate route

TUESDAY 2/18/2020 7:12 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists that I-41 northbound at Highway 21 is down to one lane of travel after a semi jackknifed Tuesday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 5 a.m.

Traffic can be seen backing up along I-41 beyond 9th Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says cleaning up the incident will take time and motorists should plan an alternate route.

