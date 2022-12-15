THURSDAY 12/15 8:26 a.m.

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.

There was no information on the cause of the accident, or if there were any injuries. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

THURSDAY 12/15 7:05 a.m.

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – A jackknifed semi has caused all lanes of WIS 42 in Door County to be closed.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of WIS 42 in Door County are closed due to a jackknifed semi. The incident happened near Spruce Street and both directions of traffic are closed.

The incident reportedly happened around 6:23 a.m. Officials expect the closure to last two hours.

There was no information on if there were any injuries. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.