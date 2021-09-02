Jacksonville ‘Packers’ bar prepares for season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFRV) – Mary Jane Culhane says her Jacksonville bar is ready for Packers fans on September 12.

“We were already like gearing up for a tailgate party for the Packers,” she explains, “because they bring in like 300 people alone without even having the game here.”

Culhane’s Irish Pub is a designated Packers bar.

They’re planning on making this tailgate party authentic.

“We’ve added a tent, and we’ve also purchased a smoker so we can do bratwursts and burgers outside,” Culhane told Local 5 over Zoom, showing off the pub’s parking lots set-up.

They’re bringing the party into the parking lot with high expectations.

“Now, with everybody flying in and coming in from all over Florida, we’re hoping for like a St Patrick’s Day kind of party,” says Culhane.

For an Irish pub, that’s saying something.

They’re planning on serving cheese curds and mixing up some drinks with the Packers in mind.

“We will be making a Five Sisters Green Tea for the Packers because they wear the Green and Gold,” Culhane adds.

Coming to Jacksonville may be a last-minute adjustment, but these Floridians say they’re ready.

“We embrace parties here,” Culhane explains.