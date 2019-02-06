Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison, no parole

FRIDAY 5/24/2019 3:15 p.m.

Jake Patterson has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in Barron County Court.

The Barron County Judge rendered two life sentences without parole for the murders of Jayme Closs’ parents Denise and James.

In the kidnapping of Jayme, Patterson faces 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision consecutive to the first two life sentences.

Following the sentencing, the Closs family spoke to the public.

Jake Patterson Pleads Guilty

3/27/2019 1:00 p.m.

Jake Patterson, alleged abductor of Jayme Closs, has pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement

Patterson appeared in Barron County Court for his arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Kidnapping/Carry w/o Consent.

One count of Burglary-Armed w/ Dangerous Weapon was dropped.

Part of the plea deal was that prosecutors would not pursue charges in Douglas County where Closs was being held.

Patterson’s attorney said Jake was wanting to enter a plea since the day he met him.

Patterson will appear in court again on May 24th at 1:30 for sentencing.

Jake Patterson Waives Preliminary Examination

2/6/2019 1:31 p.m.

Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

During the hearing, which lasted less than four minutes, Patterson waived his right for a preliminary examination.

The judge then proceeded to schedule Patterson’s arraignment for March 27th at 1 p.m.

Watch the full hearing below:

Criminal Complaint and Initial Appearance

1/14/2019

According to court documents, suspect Jake Patterson has officially been charged with two counts of first-degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Kidnapping, and one count of Burglary-Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

Below is suspect Jake Patterson’s initial court appearance:

A team at WFRV has combed through the full criminal complaint. Below are the statements according to those interviewed.

Statements According to Authorities:

When deputies were in route to the Closs home, one deputy noted an older maroon Ford Taurus, or something similar, as the only eastbound car they encountered.

The deputy reported that the car pulled to the side as he and other deputies passed by, but he couldn’t see the license plates.

When authorities first arrived at the home they first came across the body of James Closs laying on the floor with his feet near the front door.

Detectives noticed James had significant trauma to his face and head consistent with a gunshot wound.

As deputies proceeded further into the home they found Denise Closs in the shower also with significant head trauma consistent with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy performed by the Midwest Examiner’s Office confirmed that both James and Denise were killed by shotgun wounds to the head.

As authorities were continuing their investigation, it was learned that James and Denise had a 13-year-old daughter who was not in the home.

On January 10th, police were called to the Kasinskas home (story on Jayme’s rescue in a previous update below) where Jayme had reported Jake Patterson had killed her parents and she wanted to go home.

After deputies picked up Jayme, one deputy noticed a red car passed them while driving.

The deputy called in the license plates and two sergeants noted the plates came back to a Katie Patterson, the same last name matching the suspect Jayme had identified.

The two sergeants performed a traffic stop on the car and the driver identified himself as Jake Patterson.

As Patterson stepped out of the car, he told police he knew what this was about and said, “I did it.”

Jayme Closs’ Statement to Police

According to the criminal complaint, on the night Jayme was abducted she told police she was sleeping in her bedroom when her dog started barking.

When Jayme woke up to see what was going on she noticed a car in the driveway and alerted her parents.

When her father went to the door and saw a man with a gun Jayme and her mom hid in the bathtub.

Jayme said she heard a gunshot and knew her father had just been killed.

Denise, Jayme’s mother, had her cell phone with her and used it to call 911.

Jayme stated Patterson then broke down the door and told her mom to hang up the phone.

In her statement to police, Jayme said Patterson forced Denise to put tape over Jayme’s mouth.

Patterson then allegedly shot Denise in the head.

The complaint states he then bound Jayme’s ankles as well as her hands behind her back and then forced her into the trunk of his car.

Jayme said she was forced to hide under a bed with stacked totes and laundry bins around the bed with weights stacked against them so she could not move them without being noticed when guests were over

On the day of her escape, Jayme said she was able to push bins and weights away from the bed she was kept under and crawl out.

Jake Patterson’s Statement to Police:

After being read his Miranda Rights, Patterson confessed to killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping Jayme.

He said while driving to work at the Saputo Cheese Factory one morning, he stopped behind a school bus on HWY 8.

While he was stopped he watched Jayme get on the bus.

Patterson told police he had no idea who she was or where she lived but he knew then he was going to take her.

He said he only learned Jayme’s name after the abducting her, and learned the parents’ name from news.

Patterson told police he prepared to abduct Jayme and bought specific clothes he knew would conceal his identity, which included a black balaclava.

He said he took other precautions to not be discovered which included wiping down the shotgun and the shells, shaving his face and all the hair off his head, and showering so he wouldn’t leave any DNA at the scene.

Patterson also said he used stolen license plates on the car used to abduct Jayme, in addition to removing the dome lights so when he opened the car door no lights would shine.

Patterson told police he had tried to abduct Jayme two times before he was successful.

On the third attempt, Patterson said when he approached the front door he could see James, Jayme’s father, through a small glass window.

Patterson says he aimed at James’ head, shot him, and then forced open the door.

Patterson stated he purposely chose a 12 gauge shotgun because it was the best choice of weapon to kill someone.

After entering the home, Patterson found Denise and Jayme in the bathroom. He said he told Denise to place duct tape over Jayme’s mouth.

Denise struggled, so Patterson said he did it himself. He then bound Jayme’s wrist and ankles and pulled her next to him before shooting Denise in the head.

Patterson stated he aimed for Denise’s head because he knew it was the best way to kill a person.

Patterson told police after he left the Closs home with Jayme in his trunk, he had to pull over within 20 seconds because police were passing him on their way to the home.

In his statement, Patterson said he was determined to take Jayme that night and was going to kill anyone in the house because he could not leave any eyewitness behind.

When asked what he would have done if he was stopped by police on the way to his house, Patterson stated he still had a loaded shotgun in the front seat and that he would most likely have shot at police.

He said he thought he was at the Closs home for only about four minutes.

After arriving at his home, Patterson told police he took Jayme’s clothing, duct tape, and the gloves he wore and threw them into the fire after giving Jayme his sister’s pajamas.

Patterson said he kept Jayme at his house by making space under his twin bed and blocking it with totes and weights whenever guests would visit or when he would leave town.

Patterson told police he assumed he had gotten away with killing James and Denise and kidnapping Jayme since he hadn’t been caught for the first two weeks.

He also said he would have never been caught if he would have planned everything perfectly.

The Barron County District Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference in response to Jayme Closs’ alleged abductor Jake Patterson’s initial court appearance: