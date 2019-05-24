Jake Patterson to be sentenced Friday for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents

BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) - The man convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents is set to be sentenced in Barron County Court Friday afternoon.

Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Kidnapping/Carrying without Consent in March.

He faces two life sentences for the homicide charges alone, but before a sentence is handed down, anyone who wishes to speak on Patterson's behalf will have the opportunity to do so, including Patterson himself.

Jayme Closs' family will also have the opportunity to read victim impact statements in court, but will also have the option of submitting those statements to the prosecutor in writing.

The sentencing hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.