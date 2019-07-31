Jake’s Diapers start Adult Care Essentials program

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) A nonprofit organization in Little Chute is expanding its mission and they need your help. As Kris Schuller reports Jake’s Diapers is now providing adult care items to those in need.

Inside a Little Chute warehouse, personal hygiene products wait for delivery to those who need them most.

“This is a hope factory. It’s our warehouse home. We call it hope factory – because we distribute hope,” said Executive Director Stephanie Bowers.

Since 2013 Jake’s Diapers has given hope to low-income families through diapers and period product items given to 30 community partners, who then hand them out monthly to those who qualify.

“One in three Wisconsin families struggle to afford diapers and one in four Wisconsin women struggle to afford period products,” Bowers said.

And last month Jake’s Diapers added incontinence items for older adults and those with special needs.

“People are just homebound and afraid to leave because it is dignity,” said Bowers. “If you can’t leave your house and you get a product and it enables you to do that – it gives you hope.”

Bowers says right now 300 families receive adult care products. But 3,000 to 5,000 more are on a waiting list.

“The silver tsunami is coming. We have a huge need for Poise and Depends brand products,” she said.

To that end Bowers is working with partner companies – who donate these items or offer a substantial discount if purchased. And she’s seeking the public’s help.

“Our greatest need is financial donations because diapers don’t pay the light bill,” said Bowers.

Money to help give hope and dignity back to low-income adults, dealing with the realities of life.

“It’s just those basic things that not a lot of people think about. And it can be uncomfortable to talk about, but until we break that barrier we are here to help,” Bowers said.

If you’d like to donate click on this link.