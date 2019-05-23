James Prokopovitz makes initial appearance in court

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)

James Prokopovitz, the Pittsfield man arrested earlier this month for the murder of his wife, made his initial appearance in Brown County Court Wednesday.

Prokopovitz appeared via video conference without an attorney, and said he had read the criminal complaint, which details the four charges filed against him: 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Obstructing an Officer, Perjury, and Conspiracy to Commit Perjury. Earlier this month, he was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Victoria Prokopovitz, who hasn’t been seen since the evening of April 25th, 2013, and is presumed dead.

According to the criminal complaint, James Prokopovitz was "the last person to see, hear, and be present with Victoria" and "had motive and opportunity to end her life." Additionally, some family members and friends told investigators they found some of his behavior after his wife's disappearance suspicious, one example being that he began a new relationship very soon, and another that he was uninvolved and appeared disinterested during searches for Victoria.

At his initial appearance, the judge indicated Prokopovitz does not qualify for a public defender. Prokopovitz told the judge he does not have an attorney yet, but is seeking one and has spoken with one.

The judge then set a status hearing for June 4th to give Prokopovitz time to secure an attorney.