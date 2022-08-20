WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around 10:30 p.m., officers received a driving complaint involving a minivan that was heading southbound on I-41 near Winneconne Avenue.

Shortly after, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located the minivan near the Lake Butte de Morts Bridge and reportedly saw the vehicle deviating from its lane prompting the officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the minivan failed to stop and instead continued until it exited at State Highway 21 and turned west, eventually stopping in a parking lot on North Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh.

The driver of the minivan was later identified as 35-year-old Justin Carr of Janesville. Carr allegedly told officers that he and his passenger were returning home from the Green Bay Packers preseason game.

As the officer interacted with Carr, the officer reported having observed ‘indicators of impairment.’

Carr was then asked to perform field sobriety tests and provided a preliminary breath test sample of 0.169 – approximately twice the legal limit.

Carr was subsequently arrested for his fourth offense of OWI.