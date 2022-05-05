GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To kick off the summer of 2022, Jason Derulo will perform a free concert at Lambeau Field’s parking lot as part of the Summer Fun Days Showcase.

According to officials, the event will start at 3 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. There will be activities for people of all ages. Some of the events that will happen are:

Children’s music performances

Arts and crafts

Henna and face painting

Singo

Trivia

Hammerschlagen

Virtual reality games

Caricature artists

Photobooth

Minit Titletown market

Derulo’s concert will reportedly happen around 8 p.m. at the Lambeau Field west parking lot. Ridge Road will reportedly be closed to traffic in the early afternoon.

Parking will be free at the Lambeau Field and TItletown lots, but parking will be limited in Lots 5 and 6 due to the Derulo concert.

Summer Fun Days officially starts on June 4 but will have summer activities all summer long. More information can be found on Titletown’s website.