Jason Mendez-Ramos identified as GB Homicide victim, search continues for suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- As Green Bay Police continue to investigate the homicide of Jason Mendez-Ramos along the Cofrin Arboretum Trail, near UW-Green Bay, there is an intense search for a vehicle connected to the victim.

“We’ve had contact with his family and are working very closely with them to help us with the investigation,” said Captain Ben Allen of the Green Bay Police Department. Allen has been looking into the crime, since it was first reported on September 28th. “We are trying to track where he was on previous days to this incident, contacts that he’s had over his time here in Green Bay,” said Allen.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety confirmed to Local 5 that they received a missing person’s report on September 28th, the same day Ramos’ body was found. “It took some time to identify Jason because he did not have an identification on him when he was discovered,” said Allen. Ashwaubenon Public Safety has been working closely with Green Bay on the investigation, as Ramos’ last known address was in the Village.

Ramos appears to be well-known throughout the area. “A lot of people are obviously concerned about what happened to him. So current friends, old friends, people who are acquaintances of him have reached out with when they had last seen him in the weeks prior. Some kind of knew what his routine was and a lot of those things had changed over those last couple of days,” said Allen.

Police are attempting to locate a 2010 Ford Fusion sedan with Wisconsin license plates: AMJ-2523. Detectives are following up on many leads and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. There is no connection to the UW Green Bay Campus.