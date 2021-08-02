Jaws of life needed after vehicle runs into school in Manitowoc Co., alcohol believed to be factor

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The jaws of life were used to get two people out of a car after it ran a stop sign and ran into a school.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on August 2 around 1:30 a.m. authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash in Francis Creek. Authorities say 32-year-old Daniel Lepak didn’t stop for a stop sign at and went through an intersection and collided with St. Anne School at 205 South Packer Drive.

There were two people in the car, Lepak as well as his passenger, 21-year-old Isaiah Miramontes from Milwaukee. Both were trapped in the car and were extricated with the jaws of life.

Lepak was transported by ambulance to Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Miramontes was airlifted to Aurora BayCare for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.

Lepak was arrested for:

OWI – Causing Great Bodily Harm

Reckless Driving – Causing Great Bodily Harm

He was also given citations for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Open Intoxicants and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reportedly helping reconstruct the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.