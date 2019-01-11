Jayme Closs Found Alive

(WFRV) — Here is WFRV Local 5’s coverage of the kidnapping of Jayme Closs in reverse chronological order.

Criminal Complaint

1/14/2019

According to court documents, suspect Jake Patterson has officially been charged with two counts of first degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Kidnapping, and one count of Burglary-Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

Below is suspect Jake Patterson’s initial court appearance:

A team at WFRV has combed through the full criminal complaint. Below are the statements according those interviewed.

Statements According to Authorities:

When deputies were in route to the Closs home, one deputy noted an older maroon Ford Taurus, or something similar, as the only eastbound car they encountered.

The deputy reported that the car pulled to the side as he and other deputies passed by, but he couldn’t see the license plates.

When authorities first arrived at the home they first came across the body of James Closs laying on the floor with his feet near the front door.

Detectives noticed James had significant trauma to his face and head consistent with a gunshot wound.

As deputies proceeded further into the home they found Denise Closs in the shower also with significant head trauma consistent with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy performed by the Midwest Examiner’s Office confirmed that both James and Denise were killed by shotgun wounds to the head.

As authorities were continuing their investigation, it was learned that James and Denise had a 13-year-old daughter who was not in the home.

On January 10th, police were called to the Kasinskas home (story on Jayme’s rescue in a previous update below) where Jayme had reported Jake Patterson had killed her parents and she wanted to go home.

After deputies picked up Jayme, one deputy noticed a red car passed them while driving.

The deputy called in the license plates and two sergeants noted the plates came back to a Katie Patterson, the same last name matching the suspect Jayme had identified.

The two sergeants performed a traffic stop on the car and the driver identified himself as Jake Patterson.

As Patterson stepped out of the car, he told police he knew what this was about and said, “I did it.”

Jayme Closs’ Statement to Police

According to the criminal complaint, on the night Jayme was abducted she told police she was sleeping in her bedroom when her dog started barking.

When Jayme woke up to see what was going on she noticed a car in the driveway and alerted her parents.

When her father went to the door and saw a man with a gun Jayme and her mom hid in the bathtub.

Jayme said she heard a gunshot and knew her father had just been killed.

Denise, Jayme’s mother, had her cell phone with her and used it to call 911.

Jayme stated Patterson then broke down the door and told her mom to hang up the phone.

In her statement to police, Jayme said Patterson forced Denise to put tape over Jayme’s mouth.

Patterson then allegedly shot Denise in the head.

The complaint states he then bound Jayme’s ankles as well as her hands behind her back and then forced her into the trunk of his car.

Jayme said she was forced to hide under a bed with stacked totes and laundry bins around the bed with weights stacked against them so she could not move them without being noticed when guests were over

On the day of her escape, Jayme said she was able to push bins and weights away from the bed she was kept under and crawl out.

Jake Patterson’s Statement to Police:

After being read his Miranda Rights, Patterson confessed to killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping Jayme.

He said while driving to work at the Saputo Cheese Factory one morning, he stopped behind a school bus on HWY 8.

While he was stopped he watched Jayme get on the bus.

Patterson told police he had no idea who she was or where she lived but he knew then he was going to take her.

He said he only learned Jayme’s name after the abducting her, and learned the parents’ name from news.

Patterson told police he prepared to abduct Jayme and bought specific clothes he knew would conceal his identity, which included a black balaclava.

He said he took other precautions to not be discovered which included wiping down the shotgun and the shells, shaving his face and all the hair off his head, and showering so he wouldn’t leave any DNA at the scene.

Patterson also said he used stolen license plates on the car used to abduct Jayme, in addition to removing the dome lights so when he opened the car door no lights would shine.

Patterson told police he had tried to abduct Jayme two times before he was successful.

On the third attempt, Patterson said when he approached the front door he could see James, Jayme’s father, through a small glass window.

Patterson says he aimed at James’ head, shot him, and then forced open the door.

Patterson stated he purposely chose a 12 gauge shotgun because it was the best choice of weapon to kill someone.

After entering the home, Patterson found Denise and Jayme in the bathroom. He said he told Denise to place duct tape over Jayme’s mouth.

Denise struggled, so Patterson said he did it himself. He then bound Jayme’s wrist and ankles and pulled her next to him before shooting Denise in the head.

Patterson stated he aimed for Denise’s head because he knew it was the best way to kill a person.

Patterson told police after he left the Closs home with Jayme in his trunk, he had to pull over within 20 seconds because police were passing him on their way to the home.

In his statement, Patterson said he was determined to take Jayme that night and was going to kill anyone in the house because he could not leave any eyewitness behind.

When asked what he would have done if he was stopped by police on the way to his house, Patterson stated he still had a loaded shotgun in the front seat and that he would most likely have shot at police.

He said he thought he was at the Closs home for only about four minutes.

After arriving at his home, Patterson told police he took Jayme’s clothing, duct tape, and the gloves he wore and threw them into the fire after giving Jayme his sister’s pajamas.

Patterson said he kept Jayme at his house by making space under his twin bed and blocking it with totes and weights whenever guests would visit or when he would leave town.

Patterson told police he assumed he had gotten away with killing James and Denise and kidnapping Jayme since he hadn’t been caught for the first two weeks.

He also said he would have never been caught if he would have planned everything perfectly.

The Barron County District Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference in response to Jayme Closs’ alleged abductor Jake Patterson’s initial court appearance:

First Night Home

1/12/2019

Jayme is home.

Jennifer Naiberg Smith, Jayme’s Aunt, posted on Facebook at 7:16 Saturday morning that the first night home went well,

“Jayme had a pretty good night sleep it was great to know she was next to me all night what a great feeling to have her home.

As a family we will get through all of the healing process Jayme has. It will be a long road but we are family strong and we love this little girl so much!! We will do anything and everything!!”

Smith also added that her sister and brother-in-law, both killed just prior to Jayme going missing, can now rest peacefully,

“My beloved sister Denise pooh and brother in law Jim can rest at peace and I keep assuring them Jayme is safe and we will make sure forever.

We all miss them both dearly now they know there Jayme which was there whole world is home with family!! God is Good !! Bless you all!!”

Found Alive

1/10/2019

At 7:55 p.m. Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Jayme Closs had been found alive,

“On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive.

Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on its website that Jayme Closs was located in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County at 4:43pm and a suspect was taken into custody at 4:54pm, also in the Town of Gordon.

ORIGINAL STORY: AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BARRON COUNTY GIRL, PARENTS FOUND DEAD

21-Year-Old in Custody

1/11/2019

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson of Gordon, Wisconsin.

Officials say Patterson has been arrested on two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping; he is being held at the Barron County Jail.

Officials are working on the criminal complaint and Patterson is expected to be in court sometime during the week of January 14th.

The Barron County Sheriff said Patterson made a point of hiding both he and Jayme’s identity from the public.

Patterson had no criminal history.

Reunited

1/11/2019

Jayme Closs’ aunt, Jennifer Smith, has released a photo of her and Jayme reunited after the missing teenager was found Thursday night in Gordon.

Jayme is expected to reunite with the rest of her family Friday evening.

The Investigation

1/11/2019

As of Friday evening authorities are saying Jayme Closs has been reunited with her aunt at the hospital Friday afternoon and will be reunited with the rest of her family later in the evening.

The Barron County Sheriff says a shotgun consistent with the gun used to kill Jayme’s parents has been recovered, however the Sheriff could not yet confirm for certain that it was indeed the same weapon used before the Wisconsin State Crime Lab finished its examination.

Sheriff Fitzgerald then explained a shotgun was used to shoot open the door the night of the murder; the door was not kicked-in.

At this time authorities say nothing in the case shows Patterson knew anyone at the Closs home or at anytime had any contact with anyone in the Closs family.

The suspect went to great lengths to prepare to take Jayme, however investigators don’t believe there is a social media connection and have yet to determine how Patterson became aware of Jayme.

In the press briefing it was stressed that Patterson took a great deal of effort to hide his identity including shaving his head without leaving hair behind.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said Patterson was not home when Jayme escaped, but investigators had yet to find out how she escaped.

It was when Patterson was out searching for Jayme that he was found and arrested by police.

Jake Patterson will be in court Monday, January 14th at 3:30 p.m. in Barron County Circuit Court to be formally charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of kidnapping.

The FBI and Wisconsin DCI are serving a search warrant at the home in Gordon Jayme was kept in.

No search warrants are being served in Barron County.

Wisconsin DCI and the FBI are also looking into a sibling of Jake Patterson who reportedly has a criminal record.

Right Place at the Right Time

1/10/2019

Local 5’s sister station WCCO spoke with a woman over the phone who confirmed she was the one who first encountered Jayme Closs on Thursday afternoon.

She told WCCO she was walking her dog and nearing her cabin when she saw the 13-year-old walking down the road.

Closs approached her and told her that she needed help.

“I was at the right place at the right time,” she said. The woman did not want to be identified by name.

After finding Jayme, the woman ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

WCCO also spoke to Jayme’s aunt Sue on Thursday evening, who said her niece was currently in the hospital.

“There was rumors earlier today, and I prayed and prayed and they come to not be true, and I just shut myself totally down. I thought today was going to be the day, and then I find out two hours later that she’s found and I just cannot believe this.”

Like Seeing a Ghost

1/11/2019

CBS News says when Peter Kasinskas answered the pounding at his front door on Thursday, the first words he heard were “This is Jayme Closs” and “Call 911.” It was his neighbor and the missing girl who vanished without a trace almost three months ago.

Kasinskas told CBS News his neighbor was walking her dog in a remote and woodsy area of Gordon, Wisconsin, just after 4 p.m. on Thursday when she ran into Closs. She immediately brought her to the Kasinskas’ home to call authorities.

“She saw this girl screaming ‘help me, help me,'” Kasinskas said. “It was literally like we were seeing a ghost, because we have seen the billboards and the commercials and all that stuff, and there she is in my kitchen, you know.”

According to Kasinskas, Jayme appeared thin and ragged. Wearing what looked like leggings, a sweatshirt and oversized men’s tennis shoes. He said she was quiet while they waited for police to arrive, 15 minutes later.

“She looked the same as in all the photos and little thinner. Her hair was still the same color and length. She just looked a little unkempt like she hadn’t been able to take care of herself or something,” Kasinskas said.

The 911 Call

News Conference

1/11/2019

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department, FBI, and Wisconsin DCI updated the public on the discovery of Jayme Closs Friday morning.

