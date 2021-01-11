‘Jayme is doing good. We take life day by day,’ family writes remembering Jayme Closs’ escape from captor

BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – Sunday, January 10, marked two years since 13-year-old Jayme Closs from Barron, successfully escaped her captor and was safely reunited with her family.

The incident began on Oct. 15, 2018, when around 12: 53 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from Jayme’s mother, Denise Closs.

During the call, the dispatcher reports being able to hear noises on the other line but wasn’t able to understand what was being said on the phone.

After tracing the call to the Closs residence, located on the 1000 block Hwy 8 in Barron, deputies quickly responded to the home and report finding Jayme’s father, James Closs, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head lying in the front door of the home.

After further search into the residence, officials discovered Jayme’s mother, Denise Closs, in the home’s bathroom with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities report that the Closs’s 13-year-old daughter Jayme was not found inside the residence at the time of the incident and was believed to have been kidnapped by the suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) began an investigation into this incident.

Three months after James and Denise were murdered inside their Wisconsin home and their 13-year-old daughter had been abducted, the investigation had a major breakthrough when Jayme was reunited with her family on Jan. 10.

According to authorities, Jayme was found after a woman was walking her dog and near her cabin when she saw the 13-year-old Jayme walking down the road.

The woman said Jayme approached her and told her that she needed help.

“I was at the right place at the right time,” the woman said.

After finding Jayme, the woman and Jayme went to a nearby neighbor’s house to call 9-1-1.

The neighbor identified as Peter Kasinskas, quickly called the police to his home where Jayme had reported that 21-year-old Jake Patterson of Gordon, Wisconsin had killed her parents and she wanted to go home.

According to Kasinskas, Jayme appeared thin and ragged. Wearing what looked like leggings, a sweatshirt, and oversized men’s tennis shoes. He said she was quiet while they waited for police to arrive, 15 minutes later.

“She looked the same as in all the photos and little thinner. Her hair was still the same color and length. She just looked a little unkempt like she hadn’t been able to take care of herself or something,” Kasinskas said.

After deputies picked up Jayme from the Kasinskas home, one deputy is said to have noticed a red car had passed them while driving and resembled a vehicle deputies had encountered on their way to the Closs home the night of the incident, on October 15.

The deputy quickly called in the license plates and two sergeants noted the plates came back to a Katie Patterson, the same last name matching the suspect Jayme had identified.

The two sergeants then performed a traffic stop on the car and the driver identified himself as Jake Patterson. Officers say Patterson then stepped out of the vehicle told police he knew what this was about and said, “I did it.”

Patterson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Kidnapping, and one count of Burglary-Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

In March of 2019, Jake Patterson, pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Kidnapping/Carry without Consent and one month later was sentenced to two life sentence terms in prison without the possibility of release.

Since her escape, Jayme has been surrounded by loved ones including her aunt Jennifer Naiberg Smith, who shared a statement in honor of the anniversary of Jayme’s safe return home.

The statement read:

“We are very thankful for everything that happened on this day two years ago; for Jayme’s bravery and for Jeanne, Peter and Kristen for all being in the right place, at the right time and keeping Jayme safe. We`re still very thankful for the community, to the whole world for all caring and being there, and to law enforcement who worked tirelessly to seek justice. Jayme is doing good. We take life day by day. She is enjoying dance, school activities and many other things as much as is possible in regards to now dealing with the covid restrictions. She is surrounded by lots of loved ones. We always want to say and remind others never take life for granted. You never know what tomorrow will bring. Always remember to take the time to tell your loved ones you love them.”