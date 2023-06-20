GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a report of an employee’s amputation, federal safety inspectors reportedly found that workers at JBS Foods in Green Bay were exposed to multiple hazards.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, federal investigators found that JBS Foods in Green Bay failed to protect a plant worker from amputations by ignoring required safety standards. Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating a December 2022 injury where an employee had crushing injuries to some of his fingers.

The release says the employee was removing a shackle from a cow going down a trolley line. Officials say they found that JBS failed to make sure there was adequate guarding in place on the trolley line to protect workers from pinch points.

OSHA reportedly cited JBS Green Bay for four repeat, four serious and two other-than-serious violations. The agency has reportedly proposed $227,786 in penalties.

Unfortunately, injuries to workers in the meat processing industry are common but they can be prevented when required safety procedures are followed. JBS Foods is well aware of these typical industry hazards and of their legal obligation to provide employees with a safe and healthful workplace. OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The release says that the company has 15 business days from the receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

No additional information was released.