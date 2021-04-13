JBS gifts 25.6 acres, $500k to City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday to accept a gift of 25.6 acres of land from JBS, as well as a monetary donation of $500,000.

“This is a great opportunity for the city and we appreciate JBS very much,” RDA Chair Gary Delveaux said after the motion passed.

The two parcels of land that make up the nearly 26 acres are located on the city’s southeast side, in between the Kroc Center and the east side Walmart.

The city sees potential in the currently wooded land.

“Our plan is to put forward an urban farm, a destination playground for that neighborhood, as well as some substantial investments in mixed-income housing that would be of huge benefit to us, to residents here, and also to JBS as an employer,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich explained Tuesday on Local 5 This Morning.

The city has a long road ahead before any of that can become reality.

“We didn’t do a phase one environmental site assessment, just looking at the property there weren’t any red flags or yellow flags that popped up, just knowing the history of the site,” City of Green Bay Development Specialist Matt Buchanan said ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s vote.

Those assessments will have to be made before the city can begin redeveloping the land.

City officials hope the site could pose an answer to housing issues in the Imperial Lane area.

“We are really interested in improving the quality of that neighborhood, providing some great housing opportunities for people of all income levels in this area,” Mayor Genrich said.

JBS Green Bay General Manager Hicham Timejarden made an appearance at Tuesday’s RDA meeting, to represent the plant’s excitement for the project.

“[We are] really happy that our partnership with the city and this project will move forward, that we will be helping the community and the people of Green Bay,” he said.

Local 5 reached out to JBS USA for comment on the donation.

A representative provided the following statement:

“We are proud to partner with the City of Green Bay and support this important community development project through our JBS Hometown Strong initiative. We believe it will have a meaningful and lasting impact in the Green Bay community, both for our team members and our neighbors. The multi-faceted approach that includes housing, a park, a community garden and outdoor gathering space will improve and strengthen the area for individuals and families to enjoy.” Nikki Richardson

Corporate Communications

JBS USA & Pilgrim’s

