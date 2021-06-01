GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

JBS halts production amidst ‘targeted’ cyberattack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – JBS has stopped its production, including the Green Bay plant, as they announced they were the target of an organized cybersecurity attack.

According to JBS, on May 30 JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack that is affecting some of the servers that support its North America and Australian IT systems. JBS announced they are suspending all affected systems and notifying the authorities.

JBS Beef in Green Bay posted on their Facebook saying there will be no production on Tuesday. They did not mention if it was related to the cyber attack

JBS is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised. The company also says the resolution of the incident will take time which can delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.

This attack also affected those in Australia as thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday. A government minister said it might be days before production resumes.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

