JBS operations shut down locally following cyber security breach

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- A few weeks ago, the East Coast was disrupted after a cyber attack on the colonial pipeline. That outage lasted a few days, before operations resumed. Now JBS Packing has been hit with a cyber breach and production is shut down in the United States and Australia. Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke with a local information technology expert about what businesses and consumers can do to protect themselves.

Appleton school competes in Robotics World Championships

“They just want to charge a ransom to extort money out of many companies here locally and really all over the world,” said Todd Dehn, President of Team Logic IT. Dehn says consumers and big corporations should stay on top of their computer and smart device security protection software. “Microsoft has weekly security patch updates for users, and make sure you are not clicking on suspicious links on emails,” said Dehn.

‘This was a difficult decision’: Neenah mill closing indefinitely, nearly 300 employees impacted

JBS Packing is the largest meat processer worldwide, with more than 66,000 employees in the U.S. alone. It is to soon to tell what kind of impact that this shut down will do, but consumers and businesses might me wondering what the effects will be. “I think it will have an effect on both ends of the supply chain,” said Brandon Scholz, President and CEO of Wisconsin Grocers Association. Scholz says many people could be affected. “If you think about it, JBS is a meat processing facilities supply grocery stores and others who manufacture biproducts for restaurants,” said Scholz.

You might remember when the pandemic became a reality, and customers were buying toilet paper, water, and cleaning products by the truck load making them hard to find. Could that happen to meat connected to this breach? Scholz doesn’t think so. “If it were the entire industry, then yes I think you would probably start to see a run. But knowing that it’s one company, consumers may not react with that much of knee-jerk reaction like they did with toilet paper and cleaning products,” said Scholz.