JBS to donate $1 million to Green Bay community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – JBS USA has announced plans to donate $1 million to help Green Bay respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future.

In spring, Brown County health officials linked a cluster of coronavirus cases to local meat processing plants, including JBS’ Green Bay Plant. The plant closed for over a week in April after hundreds of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

JBS USA says it is working with local leaders to identify where funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas:

Food insecurity

Community infrastructure and well-being

COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts

The donation is part of JBS USA’s Hometown Strong initiative.

The company says all projects will be determined by the end of the year. Community members may send suggested proposals for investment to hometownstrong@jbssa.com.

“Being a good neighbor and providing support to the Green Bay community is an obligation I take very seriously,” said Hicham Timejardine, JBS Green Bay Plant Manager. “Our focus during the past few months has been on keeping our team members safe and healthy, and we remain committed to keeping COVID-19 out of our facility. I am humbled to now have the opportunity to partner with community leaders to determine how best to invest this money, and I believe this initiative will help ensure a positive future for our hometown.”

“We’re excited to work in collaboration with JBS on this significant investment, which has the potential to catalyze a dramatic improvement and transformation within Green Bay,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

The JBS USA Green Bay beef production facility employs more than 1,200 people with an annual payroll of more than $65 million. JBS USA says the facility supports 1,100 producers, paying them more than $700 million per year for their livestock. JBS USA Green Bay has invested more than $25 million in capital improvements over the last six years, according to the company.

