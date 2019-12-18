Jefferson Co.: Sheriff deputy charged for burglarizing homes

JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WFRV) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged for burglarizing homes in which, most often, the residents were attending funerals.

Local 5 affiliate, CBS 58, says 29-year-old Janelle Gericke had worked for the sheriff’s office since February 2016. In early July, she was terminated as a result of the investigation into illegal conduct while off-duty.

The criminal complaint outlines that Gericke was targeting homes of those listed as relatives of the deceased listed in local obituaries.

CBS 58 reports that Gericke would explain she was picking up stuff sold on Facebook and got the address mixed up if she was caught trying to burglarize the home.

Gericke has been charged with one count of burglary to a building or dwelling and will appear in court later this month.

For more information, visit CBS 58’s website.