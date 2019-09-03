Jefferson Elementary recognized as ‘Community School,’ first of its kind in school district

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This morning not only marked the first day of school for students, but also a special occasion for the Appleton Area School District.

Jefferson Elementary has been recognized as a ‘Community School,’ the first of its kind within the school district. As a community school, Jefferson will provide services and resources to students, staff, families, and the surrounding neighborhood. Those with the school district marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We just saw it as a concept that really would be a match for what we hope to accomplish here in the district, which is really providing equitable resources to all of our families and our neighbors,” said Dr. Judy Baseman, Superintendent of Schools for the Appleton Area School District.

Some of those services will include job training and job connections, as well as English language courses. According to a press release from the school district, the purpose of Community Schools is to help ensure equitable access to essential resources and services, stronger connections with students, families, and neighborhoods, academic preparation and persistence, and a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. Community Schools will also impact and ripple out, leading to living and sustaining healthy lifestyles, engaged students and families, increased civic and community services, and inspire and empower others.

Jefferson Elementary plan to open its new Community Resource Center this fall.