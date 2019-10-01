Jefferson Elementary School students may be moving to Fort Howard

After two years of declining enrollment, Jeffereson Elementary School is on a tight rope.

But before any decision is made, the district wants to make sure it covers all its bases.

“It kind of hit like a stab to the heart,” said Missy Snyder, who has a child attending Jefferson Elementary and is employed there.

Parents were first told about the possible closure of Jefferson Elementary about a week ago.

And students would likely move over to Fort Howard Elementary.

But before that, the district is making a pitch for alternate solutions.

“This is really an information-gathering night to find out what are the concerns of parents, what are their ideas, what are they thinking?” said Brenda Warren, president of the Green Bay school board.

The consolidation would save the district about $500,000 yearly and Federal money would convert Jefferson into a ‘head start’ center, or preschool for three and four year olds.

Similar to the center on the city’s east side.

“The grant provided us with the ability to buy and refurbish the building,” said Warren. “And the program, itself, is funded by Federal dollars–‘head start’ dollars.”

There are 112 students at Jefferson and 88 of them live in the immediate neighborhood.

“They’re so used to the small-school setting,” said Snyder. “And Fort Howard is so large that I can’t imagine–it would be so hard for so many of the kids.”

The district will continue to evaluate the feedback it gets before moving any students around.

“Us as parents really don’t want that to happen,” she said. “We live right across the street, so I would love for my daughter to continue here and I’m not sure what I would do for a job and so it’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

The school board told Local 5 that there will be no layoffs.

And the next time we might see Jefferson talked about would be at the school board meeting October 7th.