Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer has touched many lives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A familiar face in the fight against cancer distributed proceeds today from his 15th annual motorcycle ride. Kris Schuller reports Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer has touched so many, many lives.

In a room filled with cancer advocates, Jerry Parins takes the podium to give each a donation to fund the important work they do.

“I’m so honored, with my group, to give grants to your associations that help people,” said Parins.

Sixteen years ago the former Green Bay Packers’ Director of Security was diagnosed with cancer. Sixteen months into his battle he helped coordinate the first Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer with Vandervest Harley-Davidson.

“Cancer seems to be around everybody’s corner – it has no face and no age,” said Parins.

“Even when Jerry was recovering and sick he was in favor and wanted to do this great thing for the community and start this ride,” said Erik Vandervest, general manager at Vandervest Harley-Davidson.

The annual event that carries Parins name has brought out thousands of riders, who’ve covered hundreds of miles, raising over $1.5 million to date. Wednesday Parins gave $154,000 from last years ride to ten very grateful organizations.

“It has been incredible in this community what he has done to help families and individuals that have a journey with cancer,” said recipient Steve Maricque from the Bellin Health Foundation.

“This area is filled with people that are very giving and Jerry Parins is the epitome of that,” said Tom Rueckl from Ribbon of Hope.

“This morning at home I was thinking, I can’t believe this is going on. This is the 15th year we’re giving money away and we’re close to $2 million. I’m pretty proud of that,” Parins said.

It’s an ongoing commitment that benefits so many, those impacted by cancer – patients and families in need of support.

“Once you get into cancer and walk in the shoes of cancer, you know what it’s like,” Parins said.

The 16th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer is Saturday, June 8. Follow this link for more information.