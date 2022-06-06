HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road.

Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but did say it is coming soon.

The sub chain also announced it will have another new store in Mequon, Wisconsin, at an undetermined time.

Other locations in the area

If you want to get a Jersey Mike’s sub, its website shows three stores near the Local 5 station.

Green Bay – 2476 S. Oneida St.

Appleton – W3216 County KK, Suite 103.

Grand Chute – 149 N. Mall Dr.

These stores are open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. To find one near you, click here.