ASHWABENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An idea to inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts is taking flight at Jet Air Group at Austin Straubel Airport.

On Wednesday, staffers hosted the first-ever Discover Aviation Day for Kids.

Families were invited to get up close and personal with a wide variety of planes, from private jets to classics that have been restored to take flight for fun.

In many instances, the kids could go inside and hop behind the controls.

It seemed to the Local 5 News crew that the military Blackhawk Helicopter was the most popular stop.

The event coordinator said it turned out to be his favorite too.

“My highlight is the Blackhawk,” admitted Paul Manke. “I love the military and I love the support they’re showing us by coming out here. They have three pilots here talking with the kids directly.”

The event itself and parking were free and included tours of the tower and several minutes in the flight simulator that the pilots use.

“I wanted to basically bring an opportunity for kids to learn what they can do in aviation,” explained Manke. “Not only a commercial pilot, but a private pilot, or maybe just do it for fun!”

Manke says he hopes to plan other events in the future. He’s especially interested in reaching kids between 8 and 13 years of age, a critical time in a young person’s life when it comes to studies aimed at lining you up for a future career.