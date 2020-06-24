Jet Air Group ready to support yet another president coming to campaign in Northeast Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) When President Trump arrives at Austin Straubel Airport Thursday, his entourage will be assisted by a man who is very familiar with supporting presidents.

Over the past week Alan Timmerman and his staff at Jet Air Group at Austin Straubel Airport have been kept busy.

“It’s extremely hectic, it’s busier than we’ve been in a long time,” said Timmerman, the CEO of Jet Air.

Because once again Timmerman’s company is playing a key supporting role for a presidential visit. Storing equipment, providing fuel.

“It’s exciting to have the V-22 Ospreys come in, to have Marine One helicopter,” he said.

As President Trump flies in Thursday for his visit to Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipyard in Marinette.

“The facility has been used before for different presidents and the secret service was very familiar with my facility, they knew it was secure,” Timmerman said.

Part of the president’s visit includes a town hall meeting that’s going to be recorded and broadcast nationally. And it’s going to be held in one of Timmerman’s hangers.

“I received a call from a new media outlet asking me if one of my hangers would be available for a town hall meeting between Sean Hannity and the president,” he said.

So he offered up this 40,000 square foot hanger to Fox News and the town hall was set.

“We’ve dealt with the different presidents, but this is the first one that we’ve actually hosted an event in our facility and that’s really exciting,” he said.

Over the last 12 years Timmerman has helped support four U.S. presidents arriving here on Air Force One; Bush Sr. and Jr., Obama and Trump as they’ve traveled through Green Bay for business or to campaign.

“Does it ever get old? No it is always exciting to see all the behind the scene stuff that has been going on and all the preparation,” Timmerman said. “This is really an honor, to host the president of the United States in one of your facilities,”

An honor that keeps him on the move.

“No matter your political persuasions – this really is an honor,” he said.