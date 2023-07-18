ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Jet Air is hosting its first-ever Kids Day on Wednesday, July 19.

“I’m super stoked about it,” Doug Santelli of Jet Air told Local 5 News. “It’s super cool. Especially with EAA coming up next week for AirVenture.”

The event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow kids to get up close and personal with many different types of planes and perhaps get inspiration to pursue a career in aviation.

“It’s kind of an introduction for people who may not be able to get down EAA,” Santelli added. “They can come down and visit, and it opens up more opportunities for the kids.”

Pilots will be on hand to answer what’s this and what’s that. And in some cases, you’ll be able to sit in a plane.

The event is geared specifically for kids eight to 13. To avoid lines, they ask you to show up either at nine a.m. or at 11 to get the most from the experience.

If you show up at a different time, you may not be able to enjoy everything, but there will be something for you to see and learn. They also will have light refreshments.

“It’s one of those things where I’ve always liked to share education with kids,” said Paul Manke, one of several Jet Air employees who were eagerly preparing. “This was an opportunity where we could branch out with Jet Air’s help to open the planes and help the kids learn hands-on.”

Organizers say there will also be an opportunity to see the flight simulator the pilots use and a military Blackhawk helicopter.

There might also be room for tower tours, but the most fun will be on the tarmac with hopes of steering kids in the direction of the skies.

Both the event and parking are free at the Jet Air Main Entrances at 1921 Aiport Driver at Austin Straubel Airport.