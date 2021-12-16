Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – First lady Jill Biden met with victims of the tragic Waukesha Christmas parade incident that resulted in six people losing their lives and dozens of others being injured.

On Wednesday, Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee.

They were joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. The three thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the crash in Waukesha.

Biden met privately with two injured children and their families at the hospital. Biden, Emhoff and Murthy also visited a memorial for the crash victims at Veterans Park in Waukesha.

On November 21, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a crowd of men, women, and children enjoying the Waukesha Christmas Parade. As a result, four women, one man, and a child were killed and 62 others were injured.

