Jim Gaffigan scheduled to perform at the Resch Center later this year

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Jim Gaffigan of ‘Tesla’ attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Six-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan announced on May 10, that his “The Fun Tour” is set to perform in Green Bay.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and a multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

A top ten comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Gaffigan recently released his 8th stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon which was also Grammy nominated.

Gaffigan is scheduled to perform at the Resch Center on Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m. Pre-sale for the tickets begin Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. and the general public will have access on Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75 and can be found on the Resch Center’s homepage.

