Jingle Bell Boulevard is returning to Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)-If you’re going to be in the Grand Chute on Thursday, December 16, and want to get into the holiday spirit, you’re in luck.

Come on down to Town Center Park as the town of Grand Chute presents Jingle Bell Boulevard.

The holiday classic is a “reverse holiday parade” that will be fun for the whole family. A stationary display will showcase Town vehicles decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Old Saint Nick will even be making a guest appearance.

Cars will line up down Grand Chute Boulevard, and the event is completely free! At the event, donation boxes for both Feeding America and Toys for Tots will be set up for anyone wishing to bring in a donation.

The Grand Chute Parks & Facilities Manager Seth Westberg provided some photos of previous vehicles that partook in previous parades.

If you or anyone has questions regarding the holiday parade, you can contact Grand Chute Parks and Recreational Department at (920) 832-1581 or by email; parksandrec@grandchute.net