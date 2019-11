HOUSTON, Tex. (WFRV) — Houston Texan and Wisconsin native JJ Watt has partnered with Reebok to help the Honor Flight Network.

According to a tweet by Watt on November 10, proceeds from the sale of the JJ III Valor shoe will benefit the Honor Flight.

“All of my personal proceeds are going to be donated to the Honor Flight and $5 from every shoe up to $25,000 from Reebok will be donated to the Honor Flight,” Watt says in the video.

To purchase the shoe, visit the Reebok website.