GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Jo Dee Messina will perform at the Meyer Theatre in May.

Messina’s career was jumpstarted with her breakout song “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

The Meyer Theatre says she’ll come to Green Bay on Friday, May 8 at 7:20 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at MeyerTheatre.org, at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center, or by calling 800-895-0071.