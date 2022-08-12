GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Joannes Park in the City of Green Bay was a popular place to be on Thursday after the Joannes Park Neighborhood Association hosted its annual meeting.

Neighbors were welcomed to the park to discuss the progress the association has made in the past year, alongside formally inviting new members to the board.

“We had a ton of neighbors come out and a few community members to talk about what we’ve done in the last year as a neighborhood association,” Kelsey Lutzow, a Board Member with the Joannes Park Neighborhood Association told Local 5 News.

Ice cream trucks were on hand on the warm summer day for kids and adults to enjoy. Eight lucky children got to go home with a brand new bicycle as well.

“The bikes were a donation from Brown County United Way and Klements in De Pere,” explained Lutzow. “It’s been really awesome and we’ve done a lot of projects where we’ve been out in the neighborhood meeting new people so every time we have a crowd and get to talk to new faces, it’s really exciting.

Lutzow continued to tell Local 5 News that she hopes the kids that received the free bicycles will use them at the Joannes Skate Park.

“To be able to give eight new bikes to kids in our neighborhood is just a really great feeling,” added Lutzow.

For more information about the Joannes Park Neighborhood Association, you can visit its website here.