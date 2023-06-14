BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Help is on the way for former AriensCo employees who lost their jobs last week.

A job fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. next Wednesday at Brillion High School. According to the flyer, over 40 employers will be there. Open hours are from 9 a.m. until noon and then attendees can do on-site interviews with the employers from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The job fair is only for former AriensCo employees.

Fox Valley Job Centers, the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, city officials, and the Brillion public school district all came together to make this happen.

“As soon as there was an announcement that we were looking to start a job fair, companies were reaching out immediately,” said Brillion Mayor Mike Smith. “I got a ton of phone calls and a ton of emails.”

Last week, AriensCo officials announced the company will immediately end some of its Brillion campus second, third, and weekend shift operations costing many people their job.

AriensCo officials would not specify how many people lost their job. Local Five News has spoken to several former employees who wished to remain anonymous who said that the number was between 200-300 people.

On Wednesday afternoon, an employee who had just lost his job told Local Five News that the announcement was unexpected and sudden. He said he’s tried to apply for a first-shift job with the company, but hasn’t heard back yet.

In a statement, AriensCo officials said that they had about 100 positions available for impacted employees.

“I wanted to make sure that we had something going on in Brillion because we don’t want whether it’s a Brillion resident or somebody who drove here everyday and spent time in our city to be affected in a negative way by a layoff like that,” said Smith.

Smith said over the last week he’s heard from several former employees who’ve already been able to find new jobs. He’s hoping the job fair will give opportunities to the rest of the impacted workers who are seeking to work again.

“We see quite a few jobs available in the manufacturing industry and we know that some of their skills can transfer over to other positions as well,” said Bobbi Miller with the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board. “Find out more about what resources are available to you, weigh out what options are best for you and then take steps to make that happen.”