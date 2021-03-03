Jodie Foster elaborates on her love for the Packers after her Globes win

Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the Golden Globes, fulfilling a promise the actress had made before she won.

Foster spoke of her love for the team Sunday (28 FEB. 2021) virtually backstage after winning supporting actress in a motion picture for “The Mauritanian,” in which she co-stars with Shailene Woodley, who is engaged to Rodgers.

“I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he’s going to get me back,” Foster told reporters, “so I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins.”

The public back-and-forth between Oscar winner Foster and Rodgers began in early February, when he thanked Foster after being named MVP at the NFL Honors show. Rodgers casually dropped in the news that he was engaged during his acceptance speech.

Foster later said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she would thank Rodgers if she won a Globe, and she kept her promise.